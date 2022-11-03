Sex-Crimes Trial Delayed Because Harvey Weinstein Wasn’t ‘Feeling Well’
ON HOLD
Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial in Los Angeles was delayed Thursday morning because the 70-year-old convicted rapist “wasn’t feeling well,” his spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “As you know, Harvey has been dealing with serious health issues. This morning, he wasn’t feeling well and needed to tend to a well-being matter,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told The Daily Beast. “This time and process has been taking [its] toll on him and it is showing.”
The delay came in the second week of a trial in which Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting five women between 2003 and 2014, after being convicted of similar crimes in New York. Throughout the trial, Weinstein has been brought into the courtroom via wheelchair, and his lawyers have previously claimed that he is nearly blind and diabetic. On Thursday afternoon, one accuser identified in court as Jane Doe 3 was set to face cross-examination over her allegations that Weinstein groped her and masturbated in front of her after a 2010 massage appointment.