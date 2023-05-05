Has Prince Harry Already Landed for Quick Coronation Visit?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

A private jet from California landed Friday morning just a few miles from Windsor Castle, prompting speculation that Prince Harry might have quietly arrived in the U.K. for King Charles III’s coronation Saturday.

Harry is reportedly planning to whizz back to California immediately after the ceremony ends, potentially making it home in time to blow out the candles on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday cake, thanks to the time difference.

His de facto spokesperson Omid Scobie previously tweeted: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.” There have been reports that Harry could be back in the air within two hours of the end of the ceremony.

The Daily Mail reported that a private jet, which had come from Van Nuys airport in California, a short distance from Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home, landed at Farnborough private airfield, just 20 minutes from Frogmore Cottage, where Harry is likely to be spending the night.

Records show the jet, a 20-seater, $6 2million, 2019 Gulfstream G550, is owned by a California-based company called NantWorks. The founder of NantWorks is pharma billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. He has worked with Global Citizen, the charity supported by Harry and Meghan during the COVID-19 pandemic to support global vaccine equity.