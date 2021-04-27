Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Appear at Vaccine Fundraiser Concert

Read it at Fox News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear at the Global Citizen’s fundraiser concert next week which hopes to raise $22 billion for world-wide vaccinations. The royal couple was announced as the campaign chairs of “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” In addition to fundraising, the event aims to spread awareness about vaccine access in poorer countries. The concert will be hosted by Selena Gomez, and will feature guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Penn. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are also scheduled to speak.