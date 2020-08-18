Hasan Minhaj’s ‘Patriot Act’ Canceled by Netflix After Less Than Two Years
TOO SOON
Netflix has canceled Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj less than two years after the late-night-style comedy show premiered on the streaming service. “What a run,” the former Daily Show correspondent tweeted on Tuesday morning. “@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”
Over 40 episodes, Minhaj dove deep into under-covered topics like the student loan crisis and the Asian-American vote. An early piece that took aim at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jamal Khashoggi’s death prompted Netflix to remove that episode from its service in Saudi Arabia. Patriot Act won a Peabody Award in 2019, but failed to garner any major Emmy nominations nor, apparently, enough viewers that Netflix felt the need to keep in running during the pandemic. Just before Minhaj’s show launched in 2018, Netflix canceled comedian Michelle Wolf’s topical comedy series after just 10 episodes had aired.