So Long, Mister: Hasbro Is Giving Mr. Potato Head a Gender-Neutral Name

Read it at The Associated Press
Don’t call him “mister.” Hasbro said Thursday that its iconic Mr. Potato Head toy would be revamped to be gender-neutral, and will soon be called just “Potato Head.” The altered toy is expected to hit shelves sometime this year, according to the Associated Press. “Culture has evolved,” Hasbro Senior Vice President Kimberly Boyd told Fast Company. “Kids want to be able to represent their own experiences. “The way the brand currently exists—with the “Mr.” and “Mrs.”—is limiting when it comes to both gender identity and family structure.”