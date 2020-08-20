Brother of Manchester Arena Bomber Gets 55 Years in Prison for Murder of 22 Victims
‘ACT OF COWARDICE’
Hashem Abedi, the brother of the man who detonated a bomb at Manchester Arena in England after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. The bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, carried out one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in British history in May 2017 when his homemade shrapnel-filled bomb killed 23 people at the arena, including himself. On Thursday, his 23-year-old brother Hashem was sentenced to at least 55 years after being found guilty in the murders of 22 people. Hashem Abedi helped his older brother to plan the atrocity and aided him in obtaining the source materials for his deadly explosive, according to BBC News. Earlier this week, Hashem refused to leave his cell as a court heard emotional testimony from bereaved relatives of his victims. Lisa Rutherford, whose daughter Chloe was killed, said his “horrendous act of cowardice changed our lives forever.”