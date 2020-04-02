Georgia Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Blow Up the White House
A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House and other DC landmarks with explosives pleaded guilty Wednesday, NBC News reports. Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, was arrested in January last year after he allegedly arrived in a parking lot to pick up a stash of guns and explosives. Taheb is accused of plotting to attack the White House, the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and a synagogue, prosecutors said. Investigators reportedly began trailing Taheb after receiving a tip in March 2018 that Taheb had become “radicalized” and made plans to travel abroad, but when those plans were scuttled by passport issues he allegedly began planning a domestic attack. Prosecutors previously said Taheb wanted to “blow a hole in the White House” with an AT-4 antitank weapon and target areas where the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security operated in the building.