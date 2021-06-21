One of Our Favorite Knives Is on Sale for Prime Day

Hast 8-inch Chef Knife, 20% off

Scouted Staff Writer Daniel Modlin calls this knife “durable, sharper, and easier to use than a traditional stainless steel knife.”

There’s nothing you can do to improve your kitchen skills more than to get a great chef’s knife. From reducing prep time to improving how your food cooks and looks on the plate, a sharp, easy-to-wield knife makes a huge difference. This Hast 8-inch Chef’s Knife has a minimalist design that’s lightweight and easy to grip, and is made of innovative powder steel that the company claims (and Scouted has verified) stays sharper longer.

