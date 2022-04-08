CHEAT SHEET
Pennsylvania Cop Dies From Coma-Inducing Bee Sting
A police officer who suffered a rare reaction after a bee sting in 2021 has died, the police chief in Hatboro, Pennsylvania announced. Officer Ryan Allen had a heart attack and then fell into a coma after the sting on October 14, 2021. “Although he fought long and hard, he ultimately could not overcome the damage done to his body as a result of the reaction,” Chief James Gardner wrote on Facebook. Allen was credited with being instrumental in setting up the department’s canine unit. He was also on the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.