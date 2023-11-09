Hate Crimes Targeting Jews in New York City Double Since Israel War
Hate crimes against Jews in New York City have more than doubled since Israel began its war against Hamas in response to the group’s terror attacks last month, according to a report. Citing NYPD data, the New York Daily News says 69 anti-Jewish incidents were reported in October—a 214 percent increase on the 22 incidents reported in October 2022. The rise in antisemitic crimes reports contributed to an overall rise in bias crimes in New York, with 101 reported overall. The figure is a 125 percent increase on the tally of 45 bias crimes reported during the same month last year. Bob Moskovitz, executive coordinator of the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol in Brooklyn—a volunteer neighborhood watch group—said incident calls to the organization’s hotline had more than tripled. “The community is obviously anxious and stressed by everything that is going on overseas and here,” Moskovitz told the Daily News.