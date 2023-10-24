Hate Group Associated With MAGA Mayoral Candidate Threatens Journo
‘WILL BE REPRUCSSIONS’
A Telegram channel associated with the Tennessee Active Club, a hate group with ties to the conspiracy-addled mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson, posted threats to local journalist Phil Williams on Monday night—the eve of Election Day in Franklin, Tennessee. Jeff Tischauser, a senior researcher at the Southern Poverty Law Center, revealed the message, which he said was posted simultaneously by multiple accounts associated with the avowed neo-Nazi Sean Kauffmann. “We are watching you Phil,” the message said. “You slander us, there will be repercussions.” The post ended with the lines, “Always Watching, Always Listening, Always Near.” Williams has been a thorn in the side of Hanson for months, exposing her hypocrisy on Pride events, revealing that she was arrested on felony charges for promoting prostitution, and criticizing her for calling on the Tennessee Active Club to provide her security at a campaign event. In a tweet about the threat, Williams wrote, “this is NOT normal!”