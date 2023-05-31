‘Hateful’ Tommy Tuberville Is Flamed by His Own Brother

The brother of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) expertly dragged his younger sib this week, writing a fiery Facebook post to ask friends to “please” not confuse him with the senator and the slew of “hateful” statements he’s made.

Charles Tuberville, 71, wrote that he specifically wants no association with the senator’s recent statements that call on “racial stereotypes” and “white nationalism.”

“I feel compelled to distance myself from his ignorant, hateful rants,” Charles wrote. “What I’m trying to say is that, I DO NOT agree with any of the vile rhetoric coming out of his mouth.”

Charles, a musician living in Oklahoma, closed his post by writing, “Please don’t confuse my brother with me. Thanks, Charles Tuberville.”

Reached via social media, Charles declined further comment to The Daily Beast, saying he’s said all that he wants to. Tuberville’s office did not return a request for comment.

Tuberville, once a beloved football coach at Auburn University, has become infamous in Congress for a stream of racist comments—like a rant during a Trump rally in October in which he brazenly claimed that Democrats are in favor of reparations for Black people because they’re “soft on crime” and “pro-crime,” suggesting Black Americans are criminals.

“They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that,” Tuberville said. “Bullshit. They are not owed that.”

Condemnation reigned down on Tuberville, 68, but the senator never apologized. Nor did he apologize earlier this month after he casually quipped that he views white nationalists in the U.S. military as simply Americans.

“We are losing in the military so fast,” Tuberville said on a radio show. “And why? I’ll tell you why, because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.”

Tuberville and his office tried to spin the comments as him being “skeptical” that there are white nationalists in the military—despite a Pentagon report detailing that extremists are a serious problem in the armed services.

Tuberville made a comment with racist undertones as recently as last week. Speaking with Donald Trump Jr. on his streaming show Triggered, the senator dunked on teachers at inner-city schools.

“The COVID really brought it out, how bad our schools are and how bad our teachers are in the inner city,” Tuberville said. “Most of them in the inner city, I don’t know how they got degrees, to be honest with you. I don’t know whether they can read and write.”

Similar comments have made it a rocky two-and-a-half years in office for Tuberville, who still refers to himself as “Coach Tuberville” on his website.

In his first interview after being elected, he flubbed on what America’s three branches of government are, claimed erroneously that World War II was a battle against socialism, and bizarrely stated that former Vice President Al Gore was president-elect for 30 days (he was not).

He followed that up by suggesting the inauguration for President Joe Biden should be delayed—despite the inauguration date being set by the Constitution. In 2021, he was grilled for trading more than $1 million in securities, which included investments in companies that appeared before the Armed Services Committee he sits on.

Meanwhile, a national security adviser to Tuberville announced his resignation on Wednesday after a Washington Post report revealed the adviser, Morgan Murphy, suggested that Tuberville stall senior military nominations to try and stop a new military policy that ensures access to abortions for troops.