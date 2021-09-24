Haunted House Actor in Ohio Accidentally Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy
GHOULISH MISTAKE
A haunted house operator in Berea, Ohio, accidentally stabbed an 11-year-old boy last Saturday as he made his way through the attraction, Cleveland.com reported Friday. The actor, 22, used a real knife from home to scrape the floor as a scare tactic, despite the facility offering the employees fake knives, police said. As the boy and his friend got closer to the scraping, the actor began stabbing the floor near their feet, eventually stabbing the boy through his shoe and cutting his toe. The incident wasn’t terribly tragic, as the boy refused medical treatment and ended up going back into the haunted house with his friend and mother.
Authorities seized the knife used, but they later received a phone call asking for it back—from the actor’s mother. Police said they couldn’t return the knife until the actor had been cleared of charges.