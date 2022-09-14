I Tried Lady Gaga’s Newly Relaunched Le Monster Lip Crayons—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I heard the song “Just Dance” on the radio for the first time in 2008, I have been captivated by Lady Gaga. I’ve always admired how unapologetically authentic she is and the way she encourages others to follow in her lead. Aside from her impeccable singing and songwriting skills, I’m pretty sure almost everyone can agree that Lady Gaga is one-of-a-kind when it comes to her fashion and makeup looks. Ever since she launched her cosmetics brand, Haus Labs in 2019, Lady Gaga has been dedicated to creating vegan and cruelty-free beauty products at accessible price points.

Lady Gaga just re-launched the entire Haus Labs line (now called Haus Labs by Lady Gaga), including the insanely popular Le Monster Lip Crayons, so I knew I had to try the new formula to find out they lived up to their type (Spoiler alert: they definitely did.)

When it comes to lipsticks, I prefer bold, creamy, and pigmented formulas. The Le Monster collection has thirteen shades (twelve demi-mattes + one shimmer) and I tried four of the more red shades: Melon Matte, Crimson Matte, Garnet Matte, and Berry Matte.

Le Monster Lip Crayon in Melon Matte The first shade I tried was Melon Matte This shade is a warm pink color, but when applied, looked more like nude-pink. I really like the rounded tip because it allowed for an extra precise application—no extra lip liner required. Buy at Sephora $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Monster Lip Crayon in Crimson Matte Next, I tried Crimson Matte, which is described as a cool blue-red color. If you like bold red lips as I do, then you’ll love this shade. The formula is extremely pigmented and I was able to cover my lips with just a couple of swipes. This one had more of an “oily'' feel compared to the Melon Matte, which helped keep my lips moisturized. Buy at Sephora $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Monster Lip Crayon in Garnet Matte Next, I tried the darkest shade of the four, Garnet Matte, which is described as neutral deep purple color. I liked this shade because I felt it paired nicely with my purple hair. Buy at Sephora $ 22 Free Shipping

Le Monster Lip Crayon in Berry Matte The last shade I tried was Berry Matte which is described as a cool violet. Although I liked this one, it was my least favorite since it was drier and didn’t apply to my lips as smoothly. Buy at Sephora $ 22 Free Shipping

Kiss Test

Whenever I get a new lipstick, I always like to do a kiss test to check whether or not it’s transfer-proof, and if so, to what degree. I was pleasantly surprised by the minimal product transfer, especially from the Crimson Matte shade.

Overall thoughts

If you’re a person who prefers a precise application but doesn’t like to fuss with a lipliner and lipstick, the Le Monster Lip Crayons are a great two-in-one option. Since they’re smooth and crayon-like, it took me multiple swipes to completely color both lips. They lasted for several hours—even through lunch—without over-drying my lips.

