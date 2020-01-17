Haute Couture Designer Jean-Paul Gaultier Announces Retirement
The 67-year-old French couture designer Jean-Paul Gaultier announced his retirement Friday via a charming video announcement on Twitter. His final Paris Fashion Week runway show will be held on Jan. 22, followed by, in his words, “quite a party” that will last “until very very late” at night. Despite his stepping back, Gaultier promised that his eponymous house will continue in the form of a yet-to-be-announced “new concept.”
Gaultier’s career in fashion began 50 years ago, and he produced his first solo collection in 1976. Gaultier is famous for dressing celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, and Kylie Minogue. He also created Madonna’s famous 1990 “cone bra,” and co-presented Eurotrash with Antoine de Caunes on Channel 4 in the U.K. in the 1990s. Gaultier ended his retirement announcement video by giving the camera “bisous.”