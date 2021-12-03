‘Hawaii Blizzard Warning’ Latest Addition to 2021 Bingo Card
WINTER WONDER
A blizzard warning has been issued in Hawaii for the first time in years, even as the rest of the country faces a snow drought. The state joined Alaska on Friday as the only two states with blizzard warnings, with more snow falling in the island-comprised state than in Denver. The advisory is the first in more than 3.5 years. “November 2021 really put the ‘no’ in snow,” the National Weather Service’s prediction account tweeted Thursday. “Who's hoping Old Man Winter makes a comeback in December?” The warning affects the state’s Big Island summits, including Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, with the latter closing late Tuesday due to heavy wind speeds. Most of the other islands will primarily face another cursed form of weather: rain. “Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding,” Honolulu’s NWS office said Friday morning.