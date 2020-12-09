Hawaii Certifies Election Results After Judges Dismiss Vote Challenge
‘TRANSPARENT AS POSSIBLE’
Hawaii’s state Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an impressively weak challenge against the results of the entire state vote, including local races. Hawaii then certified that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidential election in the state. Biden took 63.1 percent of the vote while President Trump received almost half that at 34 percent. Trump’s lawyers have been staging phony challenges to the results around the country, but this one was home grown, brought by three candidates for local and state positions. They came together to shoot their best shot, alleging mail-in voting fraud, although they presented no specifics in their case. The two Republicans and one independent complained that the state’s Office of Elections broke the law when they allowed for a vote-by-mail system this year. The plaintiffs included Karl Dicks, who came 14th out of 15 candidates in the race for Honolulu mayor, as well as Emil Svrcina, who lost the race for a state House position to incumbent Ryan Yamane. The chairperson of the Republican Party of Hawaii, Shirlene Ostrov, said she did not advise the plaintiffs and that the mail-in voting system was “as transparent as possible.”