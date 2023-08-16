Hawaii Death Toll Passes 100 as First Maui Wildfire Victims Named
‘HEARTSICK’
The death toll from the devastating wildfires in Hawaii reached 106 Tuesday night as the County of Maui and the Maui Police Department named the first victims of the disaster. The identities of Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina and Buddy Jantoc, 79, also of Lahaina, were released after next of kin were identified. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families who are beginning to receive notifications about their loved ones,” said Mayor Richard Bissen in a statement. “As a community, we offer our prayers of comfort in this most difficult time.” The statement said another three individuals are pending next of kin notification, while a total of 106 human remains had been recovered. The fire that ripped through the historic town of Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire since 1918. Blazes also tore through Oahu and the Big Island. In an earlier update, County officials said approximately 32 percent of the area has been searched. Thirteen DNA profiles have been obtained from fatalities, and 41 DNA samples have been obtained from family members of missing people. Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday afternoon, “We are heartsick that we’ve had such loss.”