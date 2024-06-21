‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star and MMA Fighter Taylor Wily Dies at 56
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Hawaii Five-0 star and MMA fighter Taylor Wily, also known as Teila Tuli, died Thursday at age 56, according to Hawaiian news station KITV. In a special broadcast commemorating the actor, musician Lina Girl Lang, a friend of Wily’s and host of KITV’s “You Gotta Hear Dis,” reminisced on his MMA career and her relationship with the actor. “He’s one of my mom’s boys, and my husband Sam’s childhood friend... he would look physically menacing until you just folded right into a hug,” she said. Hawaii Five-0 director Peter Plenkov wrote in an Instagram post that he was “devastated” and “heartbroken.” Wily played Kamekona Tupuoloa on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.. One fan reacted to Wily’s death in the comments of Plenkov’s post, saying “gone too soon. God Bless Taylor Wily and his Ohana. He will be missed and never forgotten.”