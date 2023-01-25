Hawaii Man Jailed for 20+ Years for Murder Released After New Evidence Found
‘GRATEFUL’
A man who spent over 20 years in prison after being convicted for the rape and murder of a tourist in Hawaii was released Tuesday after new evidence emerged. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer was sentenced to 130 years in 2000 for the horrific 1991 attack on Dana Ireland, 23, who was found beaten and sexually assaulted in a remote area of Big Island. DNA evidence previously submitted in the case belonged to an unidentified man. A petition filed late Monday showed new DNA evidence from a T-shirt found near Ireland and covered in her blood proved that the clothing also belonged to the unidentified man, while a separate tire tread analysis showed that Schweitzer’s car didn’t make the tracks at the site where Ireland was found. “At a new trial today, a jury would not convict Mr. Schweitzer of Ms. Ireland’s sexual assault and murder,” the petition said. “In fact, a prosecutor would likely not even arrest Mr. Schweitzer for this crime.”