Hawaii Man Wears Blackface to Sentencing Hearing to Protest Being ‘Treated Like a Black Man’
A Hawaiian man bizarrely wore blackface to his sentencing hearing on Monday—claiming in a racially-charged rant that he was protesting being “treated like a black man.” Mark Char, who was convicted for his role in a 2016 violent road-rage incident in March, stunned a Honolulu courtroom when he arrived in a wheelchair for his sentencing hearing wearing a standard orange prison outfit and his head completely blackened in what is believed to be permanent marker.
“Now this kangaroo court is trying to give me a life sentence for me trying to protect and defend myself against the attack from three guys―in essence, treating me like a black man,” he told the court in an almost three-minute rant about his unfair treatment and “incompetent” lawyer, according to Hawaii News Now. “So today, I’m going to be a black man.” In March, Char was found guilty of attempted murder and assault following a triple stabbing on the highway nearly three years ago.Though investigators said Char intentionally stabbed each victim multiple times during the incident, he testified during the trial the move was out of self-defense.