Two Officers Shot Dead, Homes on Fire in Hawaii Standoff

Two police officers were shot dead and several homes were engulfed in fire after a man who was being evicted turned violent Sunday in the iconic Honolulu neighborhood of Waikiki, according to local officials and media reports.

A dramatic Facebook live video shot by a local resident showed heavily armed officers swarming around several homes up in flames. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

“I was walking my dogs and now we’re under siege. This has never happened before here,” the woman said on video. “It’s pretty sad. Pray for us, please. Pray for us.”

Hawaii News Now reported that the suspect was in the process of being evicted and stabbed his landlord. Cops who responded were then shot, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The source of the fire was unclear, though there were reports that the suspect had stockpiled ammunition in the home. The flames spread from one house to others and several cars were also in flames.

In a tweet, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell expressed his condolences to the families of the officers.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i,” he said.

City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine said in a statement, “My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the Honolulu Police Department officers who were killed and all who were injured during the Diamond Head incident today—my heart aches for all who are involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.