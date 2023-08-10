Hawaii Officials Confirm 36+ Dead in Hurricane-Fanned Wildfires
HELLSCAPE
At least 36 people died as wildfires tore through the island of Maui in Hawaii, county officials said in a statement late Wednesday. The fatalities were discovered as firefighters attempted to save the historic town of Lahaina—a popular tourist destination that was once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Several fires erupted on the island on Tuesday, with powerful winds from Hurricane Dora accelerating the inferno (even though the hurricane itself is passing Hawaii several hundreds of miles away). Before announcing the deaths, officials said at least 271 structures were either damaged or destroyed in the flames, which grew so intense that some people were forced to flee into the ocean to escape, later being rescued by the Coast Guard. Thousands of locals spent the night in evacuation shelters while thousands of tourists were similarly forced to take shelter as flights were grounded.