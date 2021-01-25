Hawaii Republican Official Quits Over Much-Mocked ‘QAnoners Just Love America’ Tweets
‘ERROR OF JUDGMENT’
On Saturday night, some hastily deleted tweets from the Hawaii Republican Party’s account urged everyone to give a break to the people who support the unhinged and destructive QAnon conspiracy theory. The posts insisted that QAnoners “don’t deserve mockery” and pushed the theories “largely motivated by a sincere and deep love for America.” Well, according to Hawaii News Now, the GOP official responsible for the posts has now quit. On Sunday night, Hawaii GOP vice Chair of communications Edwin Boyette wrote an apologetic Facebook post to note his resignation and to say “the discussion of the Q-Conspiracy was an error of judgement.” Hawaii’s Democratic party wrote in response to the initial posts: “There is nothing patriotic in defending QAnon adherents. There is nothing honorable in defending Proud Boy antics.”