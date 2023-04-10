Surfer in Serious Condition After Shark Attack at Honolulu Beach
A surfer was left in a serious condition after being attacked by a shark in waters off Honolulu on Sunday, authorities said. The unnamed victim, 58, was bitten on his right leg and was given “life-saving treatment” by Hawaii paramedics shortly before 7 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. “Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite,” EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, adding that lifeguards had posted warning signs in the area. The type of shark involved in the attack has not been confirmed, but local media reports said a tiger shark had been spotted nearby. The incident is the third shark attack involving a bite this year, according to Hawaii state government figures.