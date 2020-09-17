CHEAT SHEET
Hawaii to Scrap Quarantine Rule for Tourists
Beginning on Oct. 15, out-of-state visitors to Hawaii will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days if they have recently tested negative for COVID-19, Gov. David Ige announced. The test must take place no more than 72 hours before the visitor’s flight lands in Hawaii. Tourism to Hawaii since the start of the pandemic has dropped by more than 90 percent, USA Today reports, which has created a joblessness crisis in Hawaii, which now has the third worst unemployment rate in the country. Ige said CVS and Kaiser Permanente will be helping with the tests.