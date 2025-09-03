A dramatic volcanic eruption has seen lava spew 330 feet into the air. Molten rock at the Kilauea volcano’s north vent in Halemaumau Crater was fired high into the sky, per the U.S. Geological Survey. The output has not yet concerned officials, with lava remaining within the summit crater, and there was no indication of debris exiting the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Lava has also been sighted at the volcano’s middle vent and south vent. The volcano has had a busy 2025, with the Associated Press reporting that the latest eruption was the 32nd since December. It is one of the most active on the planet, situated some 200 miles from Honolulu to the southwest, on a separate island. In a post on X, the USGS Volcanoes account said the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began at 6.35 a.m. local time and ended at 8:01 p.m.. It added, “The eruption produced about 12.5 million cubic yards of lava, enough to fill a hole the size of a football field one mile deep!”

Episode 32 of Kīlauea’s ongoing summit eruption, on the Island of Hawaiʻi, began this morning, September 2, at 6:35 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Current fountains are about 500 feet (150 meters) high and arcing into Halemaʻumaʻu crater. According to the National Weather Service,… pic.twitter.com/xiFUFKToYA — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) September 2, 2025

Associated Press