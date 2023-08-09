Hawaii Wildfires Torch Homes as Hurricane Winds Fan the Flames
PERFECT STORM
Homes went up in flames in Hawaii on Tuesday as wildfires aggravated by powerful winds triggered multiple evacuations and power outages. Winds of up to 60 mph were partly responsible for blackouts as night fell, according to the National Weather Service, as Hurricane Dora passed around 500 miles off the coast. As well as fanning the fires, the winds also grounded firefighting helicopters and downed trees and power lines, creating roadblocks for inland fire crews, County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin told The Associated Press. “It’s definitely one of the more challenging days for our island given that it’s multiple fires, multiple evacuations in the different district areas,” Martin added. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced that the National Guard would be deployed in Maui County “amid battle with wind-driven wildfires.”