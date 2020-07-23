CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hawaiian Airlines Flight Attendant Dies After Training Program Coronavirus Outbreak
POOR PROTOCOL
Read it at Honolulu Star Advertiser
A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant who attended a training program in Honolulu that has been linked to a coronavirus outbreak died Tuesday night. Jeff Kurtzman, a Los Angeles-based senior flight attendant, tested positive earlier in July. “He embodied the values of aloha and malama that we hold dear,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said. Kurtzman was one of 17 employees to test positive after the training program, at which “physical distancing was not practiced and masks were optional,” according to the Department of Health. Others who attended the program exposed eight household members and 20 others at two gyms, who all tested positive for the virus, the department said.