Hundreds Stuck in NYC 33 Hours After Mystery ‘Odor’ Cancels Hawaii Flight
STRANDED
Hundreds of travelers scheduled to fly to Honolulu, Hawaii, were forced to stay at a John F. Kennedy gate in New York City for nearly 33 hours this week after a mystery “odor” canceled their flight at the last second. Making matters worse for the Hawaiian Airlines passengers, some said they were given just $12 in food vouchers for the lengthy delay, WNBC-TV reported. Many passengers never left the gate area, as the day-and-a-half long delay was strung out in increments—not announced up front. “Every time they delay it, they don’t give us a real reason for the delay,” Joe Rao Jr. told WNBC-TV. Rao added that the airline said the issue was mechanical and that it was waiting on a part from Atlanta to be flown in for the fix. In a statement, Hawaiian said the flight’s issues stemmed from a mixture of mechanical problems and staffing issues.