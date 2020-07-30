CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hawaiian Authorities Arrest Local Celebrity for Violating Quarantine
NOT ABOVE THE LAW
Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian authorities arrested a local celebrity Wednesday after an anonymous concerned citizen reported he was dining out just two days after landing in Honolulu. The Aloha State has imposed a strict two-week quarantine for any arrivals that has permitted few, if any, exceptions, even for Tiny Tadani, a well-known television producer and host of the travel show “Tiny’s TV.” He flew in from Las Vegas on Saturday, and the tipster reported that he had posted a video of himself dining at a restaurant to his social media on Monday. Authorities told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the informant was “upset due to Tadani’s status as a local celebrity.” He is currently out on bail.