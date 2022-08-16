Embrace Island Vibes With These Hawaiian-Style CBD Treats You and Your Pup
Chew ‘N Chill
From a sweaty spot on the couch, it’s hard to look at social feeds where everyone is living out a luxurious tropical vacation fantasy. Even if the dream vacay is out of reach, Verma Farms is bringing island vibes closer to home. The chef-inspired CBD brand takes pride in a Hawaiian approach to hemp with the goal to leave the world a better place through socially conscious choices. Pesticide free and responsibly sourced, this is like the farm-to-table version of CBD. Whether the goal is relaxation, focus or recovery, there’s a gummy or oil made with your goals in mind.
With flavors like Maui Melon, Blueberry Wave, and Peachy Pau Hana, it feels impossible to choose. The CBD Gummies Starter Pack takes that conundrum right off the table.
CBD Gummies Starter Pack, 60 gummies total
There’s nothing scarier than a to-do list that seems to grow longer even as things get crossed off. This Lemon Lime CBD Oil can combat that overwhelming feeling so you can zero-in on those tasks that have to get done.
Lemon Lime CBD Oil
Dogs get stressed, too! Don’t let your pup suffer through marathon car rides, fireworks, or whatever else puts them on high alert. A zen pet makes for a chill owner too. ;)
Bacon Bites
