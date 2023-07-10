Hawaiian Pro Surfing Star Mikala Jones Dies After Tragic Accident
‘DIDN’T MAKE IT’
Hawaiian professional surfing star Mikala Jones died this weekend while riding a wave in Indonesia, where he had relocated several years ago to train. Surfing publication Surfline reported that the 44-year-old was staying at a local resort Sunday morning when he suffered a large gash to his groin, the apparent result of an accident in which he struck his board’s fin. Authorities had yet to confirm Jones’ cause of death Monday, but close friends wrote on social media that he died from an acute loss of blood. His daughter, Isabella Jones, confirmed the tragic news in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it,” she wrote. “I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most.”