CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Hawaii’s Coronavirus Snitching Game Is Strong: Another Quarantine Breaker Arrested

    PARADISE LOST

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Marco Garcia/Reuters

    Hawaii authorities have arrested yet another tourist who flouted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors, gallivanted across Oahu, and posted photos of himself on social media. Residents who are taking the pandemic seriously reported Abdulla Aliyev of California to authorities, who nabbed him just before he was about to board a flight to Los Angeles. Hours earlier, a Colorado woman was arrested on Maui for breaking the quarantine, and a New York man was busted last week. State Attorney General Clare Connors suggested people postpone their vacations until after the pandemic but said if they decide to come they should be aware that if they don’t follow the rules, “it is likely you will be reported and arrested.”

    Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser