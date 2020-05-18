Hawaii’s Coronavirus Snitching Game Is Strong: Another Quarantine Breaker Arrested

Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii authorities have arrested yet another tourist who flouted the mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors, gallivanted across Oahu, and posted photos of himself on social media. Residents who are taking the pandemic seriously reported Abdulla Aliyev of California to authorities, who nabbed him just before he was about to board a flight to Los Angeles. Hours earlier, a Colorado woman was arrested on Maui for breaking the quarantine, and a New York man was busted last week. State Attorney General Clare Connors suggested people postpone their vacations until after the pandemic but said if they decide to come they should be aware that if they don’t follow the rules, “it is likely you will be reported and arrested.”