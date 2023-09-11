Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts for Third Time This Year
NOT AGAIN
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting Sunday evening—the crater’s third eruption this year alone. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the eruption began on Sunday and was preceded by a period of “strong seismicity and rapid uplift of the summit,” it said, describing the initial phases of the eruption as “dynamic.” Citing webcam imagery from the crater, the USGS said fissures at the base were generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor, but added that the eruption was confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which surrounds the crater. Visiting the park was still possible, USGS said on Twitter, but warned the air quality “is very bad” due to winds that are carrying smoke towards the park entrance. There is no danger currently forecast for residents of Hawaii’s Big Island. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, having already erupted in January and June of this year. Its alert level status on Sunday was elevated to warning, while the aviation color code is now red as potential hazards from the eruption are evaluated.