If you’re looking for a little help streamlining your daily grooming routine, Hawthorne’s customizable self-care platform has you covered, from your skincare lineup to the cologne you spritz before you’re out the door.

It starts with Hawthorne’s quiz, which gets right down to the basics, asking you about your skin type, grooming preferences, favorite scents, how often you wear deodorant, and even your favorite drink to help pick out your signature scent (I’ll take an old-fashioned, please!). Then, the brand takes your responses to create a personalized self-care routine tailored to your skin and hair type, lifestyle, and grooming goals.

Hawthorne calls its customizable grooming platform a “new era of self-care,” and I couldn’t agree more. While I love its hair and skincare products, my favorite part about Hawthorne is its fragrances—especially the crowd-pleasing Dark Suede, which was recommended to me based on my quiz results.

Hawthorne Dark Suede Buying fragrances online without smelling them first can feel risky, but Hawthorne’s thorough quiz was spot-on for me. Plus, if you have a scent from a popular brand that you know you like, you can enter that in the quiz, and Hawthorne will pick out a close match. Buy At Hawthorne $ 60

Of course, if quizzes aren’t your thing, you can also choose your fragrance from their collections. The brand offers a “Work Collection,” with a range of tasteful fragrance options that are never too overpowering for the office. The “Play Collection,” on the other hand, is bolder and more well-suited for that night out on the town, with notes alternating between spicy and aromatic or smoky, woody, and earthy.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your current drugstore grooming lineup with something designed specifically for you or upgrade your signature scent for fall, Hawthorne has something for anyone needing extra assistance in streamlining their grooming routine.

