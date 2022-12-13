Hayao Miyazaki’s Final Film Sets 2023 Release Date
END OF AN ERA
Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli co-founder and director of masterpieces like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, is finally wrapping up his very last film. How Do You Live?, an adaptation of Yoshino Genzaburo’s 1937 novel, will debut in Japanese theaters July 14, 2023. An international release is expected, but it remains undated abroad. While plot details remain under wraps, How Do You Live? is expected to be a large-scale fantasy contending with spirituality, family, and humanity. Big topics, but if anyone can handle them, it’s the Oscar-winning Miyazaki. The director first began work on the film in 2016, coming out of retirement to helm the feature. His previous “final” film was The Wind Rises, released in 2013. Following both his and fellow co-founder Isao Takahata’s retirements from the studio that same year, Ghibli has slowed down its production tremendously. Here’s hoping that the 81-year-old Miyazaki’s last rodeo helps rejuvenate one of the greatest animation companies in history.