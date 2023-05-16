65-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Murder After Accusing Partner of Cheating
‘FINALLY HAPPY’
A 65-year-old woman has been arrested for shooting and killing her partner after accusing the partner of cheating, police say. Haydee Rivera-Nadeau is now charged in the murder of 50-year-old Lisa Rocheleau, who had ended her longtime relationship with Rivera-Nadeau shortly before her death on May 11. Police say Rivera-Nadeau had confronted Rocheleau about cheating on her before the shooting. According to Rocheleau’s son, Rivera-Nadeau had previously been physically and verbally abusive towards his mom. Rocheleau’s loved ones, who call themselves Lisa’s Army, packed into the courtroom for Rivera-Nadeau’s arraignment earlier this month. “The most loving, caring, selfless woman has been ripped from us, tragically taken in such a horrible situation,” they said in a statement on GoFundMe. “Lisa was finally happy for once in her life.”