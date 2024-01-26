Hayden Panettiere Calls ‘Badass’ ‘Scream’ Co-Star’s Firing ‘Unfair’
‘UPSETTING’
Hayden Panettiere said the firing of her “badass” Scream co-star Melissa Barrera was “very unfair and upsetting” in a recent interview with The Messenger. Barrera was fired from the cast of Scream VII in November after making comments in support of Palestine, and calling Israel’s military campaign in Gaza an “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide.” Panettiere pointed out that while Barrera faced punishment over her comments, many other actors and industry members went on to make statements in support of Palestine. “It was almost like she just did it earlier than everyone else,” Panettiere said. Panettiere did not comment on whether or not she plans to reprise her role in Scream VII. Jenna Ortega announced in November she would be exiting the project following the ousting of her co-star.