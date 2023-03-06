Hayden Panettiere Gives First TV Interview Since Brother’s Death

CHEAT SHEET
Actress Hayden Panettiere got emotional discussing her brother Jensen in her first TV interview since he died last month. As the 33-year-old kicked off a media tour to promote the upcoming Scream VI, she took a detour on Good Morning America as host Michael Strahan shared with her his condolences. “He’s right here with me,” Panettiere said of her late brother, teary-eyed. Jensen, 28, was found dead in his home Feb. 19 and died of an enlarged heart, according to reports. The siblings “shared a special bond,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, sharing that Hayden was “absolutely heartbroken” over his death.