‘Scream’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual

The massive megatsunami that plowed into Alaska last year was the second-largest ever recorded. Its waves have only been bested once since records began, after part of a mountain sloughed off into the water in August, triggered by tiny earthquakes. It saw the equivalent of 24 Great Pyramids falling into Tracy Arm Fjord below, creating 1,581-foot-high waves, the BBC reports. Alaskan archeologist Dr. Bretwood Higman visited the scene just weeks later and told the BBC how he found trees hurled into the water and rock stripped from greenery. “We know that there were people who were very nearly in the wrong place,” he said, referring to a cruise ship that only missed the waves because it happened very early in the morning. “I’m quite terrified that we’re not going to be so lucky in the future.” New research published in the journal Science reveals how melting ice contributed. University College London researcher Dr. Stephen Hicks said a glacier was “helping to hold up this piece of rock,” but when it melted, the bottom of the cliff became exposed, “allowing that rock material to suddenly collapse into the fjord.” The largest ever was in Ltyua Bay, Alaska, reaching over 1,719 feet.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Second Biggest Tsunami Ever Hit America Last YearWAY TSU HIGHA cruise ship full of people only narrowly avoided the disaster.
- 2Staggering Jump in Americans’ Car Loan Debt RevealedIN THE HOLEAs gas prices have skyrocketed during the war in Iran, the cost of owning a vehicle isn’t getting any easier.
Partner updateAD BY iHerbSave 50% Off These Beauty Kits for Mother’s Day at iHerbFOR MOMFrom face masks to supplements to eye serums, these kits are filled with beauty products she’ll love.
- 3‘Scream’ Actress Comes Out as BisexualFINALLY FREEActress Hayden Panettiere revealed that she has dated women in the past.
- 4Artists Are Canceling Tours in Droves Amid Sales CrisisTICKED OFFNot everyone can be Taylor Swift.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 5Rat Virus Crisis Spreads to New CountryPLAGUEA French national is the latest to contract the hantavirus as health authorities scramble to contain the crisis.
- 6Grammy-Winning Musician Soft-Launches Engagement to DesignerWEDDING BELLSSam Smith is reportedly ‘over the moon’ about their engagement to fashion designer Christian Cowan.
- 7Hunt for Mystery Boat After American Vanishes at SeaSEA-KING CLUESInvestigators want help tracing a sailboat moored near a missing woman’s vessel.
- 8Pope Leo Gets Hung Up on by Bank’s Customer ServiceUNIVERSAL EXPERIENCE“Would it matter to you if I told you I’m Pope Leo?” he asked.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 9Boy, 8, Attacked by Rabid BeaverNOT CUTEA family friend had to drive the crazed critter off with kicks and blows.
- 10Second Close Call in Two Weeks at Major U.S. AirportNEAR MISSAn air traffic controller averted potential disaster.
Americans owe a record amount of money on their cars, totaling a whopping $1.68 trillion. This figure represents a 37 percent increase from the pre-pandemic debt of $1.23 trillion in late 2018, according to The Century Foundation and the consumer advocacy group Protect Borrowers. The main driver behind these record-high numbers is the cost of cars; the average price of a new car is now $49,000, up from $37,000 at the end of 2018. “That’s a $12,000 to $14,000 move in less than a decade, and incomes haven’t kept pace,” Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, told CNBC. The average origination balance has increased by nearly $10,000 in less than a decade, from $24,782 in 2018 to $33,519 at the end of 2025. As gas prices have skyrocketed during the War in Iran and the Fed continues to keep interest rates high, the cost of owning and maintaining a vehicle isn’t getting any easier on Americans’ pockets.
Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re still searching for the right gift, iHerb makes it easy and affordable with these exclusive beauty and wellness kits. They are 50% off right now and filled with products she’ll actually want to use.
Cover all of mom’s face mask bases with this 11-piece Korean mask pack. K-beauty is built around attaining that glass skin look—a complexion that looks deeply hydrated, smooth, and luminous. This curated set includes masks that target common annoyances like dark spots, dryness, and blemishes, so mom has the right mask for whatever she needs.
Give mom the gift of overall wellness with this 10-piece kit of trendy must-haves. This kit includes Biotin supplements for nail and hair health, a collagen neckline treatment that targets wrinkles, an exfoliating scrub that leaves skin feeling soft and moisturized, and a lot more.
Every day for 12 days, mom can unwrap a little self-care gift, like a hydrating coconut body oil, an eye serum that targets five signs of aging, and a vitamin C-infused night cream that brightens and revitalizes dull skin.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
‘Scream’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual
Hayden Panettiere is publicly opening up about her sexuality for the first time ahead of her upcoming memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, due out May 19. Speaking to Us Weekly, the Scream actress said she finally feels ready to share a part of herself that she has kept hidden away for decades. “I’m comfortable to confidently say that yes, I am bisexual. I said it! This is the first time I got to say it out loud,” she revealed. Panettiere said she long felt unable to fully be herself while growing up in the spotlight. “I was too young, and I was being forced to be perfect at all times,” she said. “I was not encouraged to just be myself.” The Golden Globe nominee, who was previously engaged to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko and shares a nine-year-old daughter with him, said she had dated women in the past but found it “scary” because paparazzi constantly followed her. The 36-year-old actress admits that, while she’s “sad” it took this long to live openly, she struck an optimistic tone as she looked ahead: “Better late than never, right?”
Music tours are being struck down by “blue dot fever.” Post Malone and the Pussycat Dolls are just two of the latest acts to cancel shows because they allegedly haven’t been able to sell enough tickets. The term, told to Page Six by an insider, refers to a high number of blue dots on venue seating maps, which demarcate available spaces on the Ticketmaster website. “Seems that Post Malone came down with a serious case of Blue Dot Fever,” the insider said on Monday, “and it’s contagious.” Semafor reports that artists such as Meghan Trainor and Zayn Malik have also been affected. B2B outlet Ticket News, which focuses on the ticketing market, noted in its coverage that the issue likely stems from most artists being unable to replicate the pricing structure and sheer demand of Taylor Swift. It notes that too many other tours are being created on the pretense that the same demand exists for their artists, leading fans to vote with their wallets, blue dots, and ultimately canceled shows. Malone, Trainor, and Malik all cited different reasons for their canceled shows, Page Six reported.
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”
Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.
She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
When every minute counts, a quick checkout experience is vital. Check out with Paze® and use code PAZE30 to get 30% off your order through June 30th. Paze is an online checkout option from banks and credit unions that lets you shop at 1-800-Flowers.com without sharing your actual card number. Terms apply.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A person from France has just fallen ill with hantavirus despite never stepping foot on the cruise liner where the current outbreak began. The individual was apparently diagnosed with the rodent-borne virus after taking a flight alongside someone with the disease, marking the first confirmed infection in someone with no direct connection to the MV Hondius. Three further patients have been evacuated for treatment elsewhere, including a British medic from the ship, a sailor of Dutch nationality, and one German guest. World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus has said the trio is currently “on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.” Another person has been hospitalized in Zurich, where authorities insist there is “no risk to the Swiss public.” The pathogen behind the outbreak, dubbed the Andes virus, stands alone among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans, with a mortality rate that may reach 40 percent. A Dutch woman aged 69 left the vessel at Saint Helena, flew onward to Johannesburg, and died there—potentially exposing as many as 114 fellow travelers.
Sam Smith, 33, has reportedly taken a major step with longtime partner Christian Cowan. Reports are swirling that the Grammy winner quietly got engaged after Cowan, 32, was spotted at the Mark Hotel on Monday wearing a massive square-cut yellow diamond Cartier ring on his wedding finger and was overheard discussing their engagement, according to Page Six. The source described the engagement as “private,” but said the couple appears to be “over the moon” about the development of their relationship. The pair first sparked dating speculation in December 2022 when they attended former President Joe Biden’s signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House. But they didn’t officially hard-launch the relationship until 2024, when they made their red-carpet debut together at the Met Gala in complementary looks. Since then, the couple has become a Met Gala fixture. Monday marked their third consecutive appearance together, with both dressed in matching all-black ensembles designed by Cowan himself. Smith later revealed on Instagram that the dramatic looks were inspired by “Erté,” the famed Art Deco artist and designer.
A mystery sailboat has emerged as the focus of the federal hunt for missing American Lynette Hooker. Hooker, 55, a Michigan mother, has not been seen since April 4, when her husband Brian Hooker, 58, told authorities she fell from their 8-foot dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas and was swept away by the current. The Daily Beast previously reported that her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, cast doubt on her stepfather’s account over what she alleged was a history of domestic violence. He was arrested by Bahamian police and later released without charge. The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service is now seeking the owners of a sailboat moored close to the couple’s yacht Soulmate at Aunt Pat’s Bay, CBS News reports. A Coast Guard memo says the vessel’s owners “may have information relevant to the CGIS investigation.”
Pope Leo XIV got hung up on by a customer service agent while trying to change the address his bank had on file after he ascended to the papacy. The leader of one billion Catholics was two months into his stint as the head of the church when he called up his bank in Chicago to inform them he had moved and needed to change his phone number and address, his friend Rev. Tom McCarthy said. McCarthy told a congregation in Naperville, Illinois, that the Chicago-born man of the cloth said, “‘Yes ma’am, I’m Robert Prevost, I’d like to change please,” before successfully answering his security questions. The woman nonetheless told him he would have to visit the bank in person to change the information on file. “He said, ‘Well, I’m not going to be able to do that,’” McCarthy said. He then tried something else. “Would it matter to you if I told you I’m Pope Leo?” he asked, according to McCarthy. The customer service operative terminated the call. It was only after a threat to move banks was made that Leo’s phone number was finally changed, McCarthy said.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.
Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.
Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.
Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.
An 8-year-old boy was savagely mauled by a rabid beaver during a fishing trip to a New Jersey lake. The terrifying attack unfolded shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lake Henry, part of the Continental Soldiers Park complex in Mahwah. The beaver “exited the lake and charged him,” Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin told PIX11 News. “The child began to run away but tripped. The animal bit the child in the upper thigh and continued to attack him.” A family friend eventually drove the rampaging rodent off with a flurry of kicks and blows, allowing EMS to rush the wounded boy to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, New York. Animal control officers later captured the visibly sick beaver, which was confirmed to be rabid. “Everyone is advised to avoid wildlife, as any warm-blooded animal can carry rabies,” the Township of Mahwah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
A regional Delta Air Lines flight and a small propeller plane came within 500 feet of each other at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday. It is the second close call at the airport in two weeks. In a statement, the FAA said Endeavor Air Flight 5289, which was en route to JFK from Rochester, was on the final approach to Runway 22L at when a Cirrus SR22, a personal aircraft, crossed over to land on Runway 22R. “Air traffic control provided traffic advisories to both pilots, and each reported the other in sight. The required separation was maintained,” the statement said. Flightradar24 data indicted there was around 475 feet of vertical separation between the two aircraft as their paths crossed. The incident comes two weeks after two passenger planes, one American Airlines and the other Air Canada, came within 400 feet of each other while approaching the tarmac at JFK Airport on April 20. Separately, on Sunday, a United Airlines jet smashed into a semitrailer truck and a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike as it was attempting to land at Newark Liberty International Airport. “This is unacceptable. We have really well-trained pilots. This should never happen in America,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview.