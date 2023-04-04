Hayden Panettiere Reveals Ongoing Relationship With Ex Who Abused Her

In a new interview with The New York Times, Hayden Panettiere opens up about Brian Hickerson, her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend, hinting at where their relationship stands today.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in jail in 2021 after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring Panettiere. The real estate agent also received four years of probation.

In an NYT profile written by Ilana Kaplan and published on Tuesday, Kaplan writes that Hickerson was doing chores and shooting hoops at Panettiere’s home while the actress was being interviewed. Panettiere, 33, admitted “there are feelings there” for Hickerson, but declined to confirm whether they are back together. Kaplan notes, however, that Panettiere called Hickerson “babe” several times.

Acknowledging Hickerson’s arrest and jail time, Panettiere told the Times, “He knows he deserved what happened to him.” She added that their relationship is now “contingent on him continuing on this road of recovery. ... I did not do any of this lightly.”

Hickerson, according to TMZ, was arrested on charges of domestic violence in 2019 after he and Panettiere got into an argument following a night out in Hollywood; police observed red marks on the actress’ body.

On Valentine’s Day in 2020, Hickerson was arrested again while the couple were together in Wyoming. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Panettiere told cops Hickerson “beat the f*** out of me,” allegedly punching her “with a closed fist on the right side of her face.”

In July 2020, Panettiere took out an order of protection against Hickerson, alleging multiple instances of assault, emotional and psychological abuse, and domestic violence.

Days later, a judge granted her a restraining order against Hickerson, and Panettiere posted the following statement to Twitter: “I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”