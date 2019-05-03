Actress Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence: TMZ

Actress Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was reportedly arrested Thursday morning after an alleged domestic violence incident left marks on Panettiere’s body. According to TMZ, Hickerson was booked for felony domestic violence after police were called to their home around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officials reportedly noticed “redness and marks” on the actress after the couple got into an argument. It’s unclear who called officials, but they allegedly determined that Hickerson started the fight and arrested him. He was subsequently released Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond.