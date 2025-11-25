Volcano’s First Eruption in 12,000 Years Forces Flight Cancellations

Flights have been canceled after a volcano, dormant for thousands of years, finally belched huge plumes of ash nine miles into the air. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region hasn’t erupted for about 12,000 years. Now, ash from the volcano has drifted north over the Red Sea, forcing some flight cancellations. Trails of airborne debris have been tracked over Pakistan, India, Yemen, and Oman, according to the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center and the India Meteorological Department. Air India canceled 11 flights. A flight from the Netherlands to India was also canceled by KLM. Meanwhile, flights out of Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi were canceled by Akasa Air, the Independent reports. Airports in the region have warned passengers to expect delays. The volcano erupted with no casualties reported. Residents in the area reported hearing a loud bang. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program said it is the first eruption from Hayli Gubbi since the Holocene era began 11,700 years ago.