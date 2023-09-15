Texas County Clerk Sues to Have DA Removed Under New Law

CHEAT SHEET
A Texas court clerk is suing to have a district attorney removed under a new law, alleging they refuse to prosecute minor drug and abortion-related cases. Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins denies he has the blanket policy described in the suit by District Clerk Avrey Anderson. “We review every case individually, on a case-by-case basis, and always have,” Higgins told the Austin American-Statesman. Anderson, who is a Democrat like Higgins and was elected last year at 19, said he is just trying to upholding a Sept. 1 law allowing for the removal of any DA who won’t prosecute a class of crime.