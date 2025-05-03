Bill Maher Says Libs ‘C**kblocking’ Selves From White House

Comedian Bill Maher says cancel-happy leftists need to lighten up for Democrats to have any hope of retaking the White House.

“This inclination of certain liberals to always and immediately excommunicate, instead of communicate, is what makes them so unlikable,” the comic said on Friday night’s broadcast of Real Talk. “If the standards on the left are going to be this high, and politics is going to be this much of a c--kblock, we’re never going to win elections or have any more babies.”

Maher had further words for liberals while discussing the season eight finale of Netflix reality show Love is Blind.

Noting one of the show’s star had walked out on her on-screen fiancé after finding out he was not deeply invested in the Black Lives Matter movement, he tore into “the young liberal women of today” for being “very, very high in their standards about everything.”

“Because love isn’t blind—it’s woke,” Maher said. “First, we couldn’t date people who had opposite political beliefs, now we can’t even date them if they have no opinion at all.”

“It’s enough to make you lose faith in finding true love on a reality streaming series,” he added.

Tolerance for those with opposing political views has become a Maher bugbear over the past couple of weeks following his highly controversial White House dinner with President Donald Trump, whom he described as “gracious and measured.”

Maher’s comments sparked immediate backlash from various peers—most notably Larry David, who lampooned Trump and Maher’s meal together in an essay for The New York Times titled “My Dinner With Adolf.”