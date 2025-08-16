Bill Maher Trolls ICE With Brutal Parody Recruitment Posters

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is desperate for recruits to help with President Donald Trump’s immigration purge, and Bill Maher is pulling no punches.

“There’s going to be almost no age limit—you can be as young as 18 or as old as you want to be,” the HBO comedian quipped on Friday night’s edition of Real Talk with Bill Maher. “Biden could join ICE. They are looking for a few good men.”

The TV comic then pulled up a number of actual Department of Homeland Security recruitment posters before presenting a number of his own.

“Join Ice—It’s like Starship Troopers, but with Mexicans,” one of Maher’s mock posters read alongside the text, “It’s time to take America back from the people we stole it from,” “because Jesus and Angels belong in the Bible, not in your neighborhood,” and “Like an OnlyFans Model, we take all comers!”

Maher blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement's new recruitment drive with a series of his own posters. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Other taglines: “If you can read this, you’re already qualified. Also, if you can’t read this,” as well as “if you don’t join ICE, we’ll kill this dog!”

The last appears to have been a barbed reference to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s memoir, No Going Back. Published in May 2024, the book revealed she had once killed a 14-month-old puppy because it was “untrainable,” with the resulting public backlash widely thought to have excluded her from the running to appear alongside Trump on the Republican ticket.

One of the comedian's parody taglines targeted Kristi Noem over the Homeland Security secretary's admission that she'd once killed a 14-month-old puppy. Manuel Arnoldo Robert Batalla/Manuel Arnoldo Robert Batalla/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Maher has eviscerated Noem’s department for its recruitment drive. The comic also blasted ’90s TV star and former Superman actor Dean Cain for signing up to become one of ICE’s newest recruits.

“I think he joined because he heard that lots of migrants were coming into this country, and a lot of them were bad actors,” Maher said to peals of laughter from his audience. “He said, ‘Room for one more?’”

Cain joined up after appearing in an ICE recruitment video, in which he told prospective department hirees that “ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals, including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it.”