HBO Drops Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO released a trailer Tuesday for House of the Dragon, a prequel to its smash hit Game of Thrones, which will be released on its streaming service HBO Max in 2022. The company described the show with a pithy tagline: “Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood.” The 10-episode series will chronicle the saga of the Targaryen family, the bloodline of one of the original show’s main characters, Danaerys, as it falls into civil war. Matt Smith, known for roles in The Crown and Doctor Who, will star as Prince Daemon Targaryen.