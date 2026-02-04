HBO Replaces TV Show Star After He Quits Mid-Series

The Last of Us has a new actor joining its ranks. Showrunners are recasting the character of Manny after Danny Ramirez’s exit. The actor had to bow out due to unspecified scheduling conflicts. The post-apocalyptic drama planned to feature the character Manny more prominently moving forward. Jorge Lendeborg Jr., best known for his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to replace Ramirez as the character takes on a more central role. The rest of the cast, including Bella Ramsay’s Ellie, remains unchanged. The series follows a society devastated by infections that have turned everyone into the show’s equivalent of zombies, based on a 2013 video game of the same name. The show has been running since 2023 and is currently entering its third season, with some speculating will be its last. HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline when asked about its end after the forthcoming season, “It certainly seems that way, but on decisions like that, we will defer to the showrunners. So you can ask them.”