U.S. Loses Out on Global Travel Boom Under Trump
STAYING AWAY
Janna Brancolini
Updated 01.15.26 12:11PM EST 
Published 01.15.26 12:00PM EST 
Trump on plane
American tycoon Donald Trump onboard his private jet, as he arrives at Aberdeen Airport. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images) Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.S. lost out on a worldwide spike in tourism spending in 2025, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. Global spending on travel rose by 6.7 percent overall last year compared to the previous year, but the U.S. registered a 6 percent drop in foreign visitors and a 7 percent decrease in spending from foreign travelers, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. Concern about U.S. immigration policy led many tourists to choose European countries such as Spain and France, or Asian countries such as Japan. U.S. Arrivals from Canada, Mexico, and Europe all fell, according to the WTTC. France was the world’s most-visited country in 2025, with 105 million visitors. Spain was next with 96.5 million visitors, followed by the U.S. with a far more modest 68 million visitors. Last year, tourism contributed the equivalent of 10.3 percent of global gross domestic product, and tourism spending grew at double the pace of global economic growth. When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump has “done more for American tourism than anyone, including by making our cities safe and beautiful again for all to enjoy and bringing major events like the Los Angeles Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the United States.”

HBO Taps Award-Winning Composer to Score ‘Harry Potter’ Show

THROWBACK
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.15.26 2:03PM EST 
Published 01.15.26 2:01PM EST 
Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

HBO has tapped famed composer Hans Zimmer to score the music for its upcoming Harry Potter series. In 2023, more than a decade after the last release of the massively successful Harry Potter movies, Warner Bros. announced a TV adaptation of the J.K. Rowling fantasy books. HBO has set the release date for early 2027. Zimmer, 68, is a celebrated composer known for his work on Inception, Interstellar, and The Lion King, along with many other scores for box-office juggernauts. The German star will be composing for the small screen alongside Bleeding Fingers, a music collective he co-founded with Russell Emanuel and Steven Kofsky. The stewards of the reboot’s musical score acknowledged the legacy of the film series’ striking compositions, noting in the announcement that it is a responsibility they “do not take lightly.” “With this score, we hope to bring audiences that little bit closer to it whilst honoring what has come before,” Zimmer added.

Pop Star Admits Having Three Girlfriends Is ‘Hard Work’
NOT INDEPENDENT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 12:52PM EST 
Ne-Yo and his girlfriends
Cristina "Pretty Baby"/Instagram

Ne-Yo, 46, is discovering that polyamory comes with a workload. The Grammy-winning singer admitted that juggling three girlfriends is “hard work” during a Wednesday appearance on Sherri, where he spoke candidly about life after his “ugly” divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. Ne-Yo said he began exploring polyamory after deciding his days of lying to women were over. He publicly introduced his polyamorous relationship on Instagram in March last year, revealing he was dating Arielle Hill, Brionna Williams, Cristina, and Moneii — though he hasn’t specified which woman is no longer part of the polycule. Once he revealed that he was seeing other women, he said, all of them “chose to stick around” and work out how to make the arrangement function as a unit. That system balances solo and shared time. “Everybody gets their individual time,” Ne-Yo explained, adding that group time is “just as important.” Still, he noted the logistics aren’t simple — especially when it comes to gift-giving, which requires individual presents rather than a “blanket” present. “I’ve never been afraid of hard work,” Ne-Yo said, smiling.

80s Rock Star’s Alleged Secret Daughter Dies at 48
LEGACIES
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 12:28PM EST 
170726-teeman-mercury-tease_zllzaf

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium on 13th July 1985 in London.

Phil Dent/Redferns/Getty

Freddie Mercury’s alleged secret daughter, only known as “Bibi,” passed away from spinal cancer at 48. The woman’s husband announced her death to the Daily Mail and told the outlet, “B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts.” She is survived by two sons. Love, Freddie, a biography published in September 2025 by author Lesley-Ann Jones, was the first to reveal Bibi’s existence. Known in the text as just “B,” the book alleges that she was born as a result of a 1976 affair between Mercury and a friend’s wife. Mercury’s longtime lover and former fiancée, Mary Austin, has disputed these claims. Jones states that she believed Bibi’s claims, adding that, “She has never asked for money. She does not want recognition.” The assertions in the tell-all remain controversial. Bibi says that she has confirmed her parentage through a DNA test and addressed these disputes in the book, “For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my Dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?”

Plane Passengers Stranded in One of World’s Most Isolated Countries
BUCKET LIST?
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.15.26 12:56PM EST 
PIERRE ELLIOTT TRUDEAU INT'L AIRPORT, MONTREAL, CANADA - 2022/05/20: An Air France Boeing 777-300ER landing at Montreal Trudeau airport. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Plane passengers were left stranded in one of the most fervently isolationist countries for almost a day. On Monday, an Air France flight 191 took off from Bengaluru, India, bound for Paris, 21 hours after its scheduled departure. But things only got worse for passengers on board the 26-year-old Boeing 777, after it descended four hours into its 10-hour journey and landed in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat. The cause of the diversion has not been confirmed, but it’s believed that “a fault developed in one of the engines,” according to The Independent. Ashgabat is not like other cities—all vehicles have to be white—and the country as a whole is regarded as totalitarian, with the lowest possible liberty rating given to it by Freedom House. “Turkmenistan is a repressive authoritarian state where political rights and civil liberties are almost completely denied in practice,” its scathing write-up says. A second Boeing 777 was later dispatched from Paris by Air France, with passengers finally leaving the city nearly 22 hours after arrival, landing in the French capital on Wednesday, 43 hours later than planned.

Musk’s Pervy Chatbot Makes Change After Furious Backlash
GROK STOPPED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.15.26 11:12AM EST 
In this photo illustration, Elon Musk's photo is displayed in front of Grok logo on a phone screen, in Ankara, Turkiye on November 7, 2023.
Anadolu/Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, will no longer be permitted to alter real people’s photos to show them in revealing outfits in countries where such actions violate local laws. The change comes amid intense global criticism after the tool, developed by Musk’s company xAI and integrated into the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was used to generate sexually explicit images of women and children, prompting some governments to take action against the technology. Several nations, including Malaysia, Indonesia, France, and the U.K., have either opened inquiries or blocked access to the chatbot in response to what critics call the dangerous misuse of deepfake tools. Officials in Europe and North America emphasized the need for stronger safeguards to prevent the creation and spread of abusive content targeting unconsenting individuals and minors. “We have zero tolerance for the AI-based creation and dissemination of nonconsensual intimate images or of child sexual abuse material,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, according to the AP. In some markets, regulators are examining whether existing online safety and child protection laws were breached by Grok’s earlier capabilities. Experts have argued that merely limiting features to paying subscribers does not fully address the underlying issue of harmful image generation.

MAGA Makes ICE Goon a Millionaire After Killing Mom
MAKING MAGA-BUCKS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.15.26 11:56AM EST 
Published 01.15.26 10:52AM EST 
A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025.
A screenshot of a video posted by Max Nesterak on the social media site X shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shortly after he fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2025. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

MAGA has raised over $1 million for the ICE agent who shot and killed mom-of-three Renee Good. Fundraisers on crowd-sourcing platforms GiveSendGo and GoFundMe have each hauled in hundreds of thousands in the name of Jonathan Ross, 43, who shot Good in Minnesota on Jan. 7. At the time of writing, GoFundMe’s” ICE OFFICER Jonathan Ross” has raised $745,000, while GiveSendGo’s “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero” has pulled in $278,000. Many of the over 21,000 donations are anonymous, with some as large as $10,000. Both funds are closing in on their respective targets of $800,000 and $300,000. Neither was set up by Ross, with the person who created the GoFundMe, Clyde Emmons, calling Good “a domestic terrorist,” while the GiveSendGo creator Tom Hennessey called her “a radical leftist agitator,” who “weaponized her car.” He called on “America First patriots” to stand up for “our fearless ICE agents” in the face of “smears from open-borders radicals.” Ross has not been charged and an investigation is being carried out by the FBI.

Boeing Knew of Flaw in Plane That Killed 15: NTSB
FATAL OVERSIGHT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 01.15.26 10:56AM EST 
Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 04, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. Stephen Cohen/Getty Images

Boeing was aware of a critical problem in the UPS aircraft that went down last year, killing 15 people, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board revealed on Wednesday that the UPS cargo plane that crashed near Louisville, Kentucky, last November, had a structural flaw Boeing had previously deemed non-hazardous. Investigators found cracks in the assembly securing the left engine, a part that had fractured in a similar fashion on at least four prior occasions across three other planes. Boeing had issued a 2011 service letter acknowledging the fractures but stating they “would not result in a safety of flight condition.” The aircraft, an MD-11F built by McDonnell Douglas (acquired by Boeing in the 1990s), caught fire shortly after takeoff from Louisville and crashed into multiple buildings, including a petroleum recycling facility. Three crew members and 12 people on the ground died. After the crash, Boeing urged all MD-11s be grounded during the NTSB probe, a step followed by UPS and temporarily enforced by the FAA. Boeing told the Daily Beast: “We continue to support the investigation led by the NTSB. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones and our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

New Study Reveals Horses Can Smell Human Feelings
FEAR FACTOR
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 01.15.26 11:10AM EST 
Horse
Race horses in their stable waiting for competition, Spain. Carmen Martínez Torrón/Getty Images

Horses can sniff out fear in humans, according to a new study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One. The study used cotton pads placed in human participants’ armpits to collect odor samples while they watched scary, joyful, or neutral videos. Those samples were then presented to the nostrils of 43 horses to observe their reactions. Researchers monitored the horses’ behavior and stress-related biomarkers, including heart rate, cortisol levels, and saliva indicators. Horses exposed to scent samples from frightened humans showed heightened stress responses, appearing more easily startled and more cautious around unfamiliar people and objects. “The fearful odors from humans amplify the reactions of horses,” the study’s lead author, Plotine Jardat, told CNN, noting that the animals appear particularly sensitive to chemical signals associated with stress. Researchers say this initial study focused on fear because of the practical implications the results would have on horse riders and handlers. Future studies will examine whether horses can also distinguish other human emotions through scent, including sadness and disgust.

‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Splits From Wife After 3 Years of Marriage
SEPARATE WAYS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.15.26 8:59AM EST 
Published 01.15.26 8:48AM EST 
NORMAN LEAR: 100 YEARS OF MUSIC AND LAUGHTER - Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC will present a one-night-only celebration, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter. The special will pay homage to the man behind some of televisions greatest stories and will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate his 100th birthday, the star-studded evening airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images) TODD BRIDGES, DORI BRIDGES
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

​​Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges has separated from designer Bettijo Hirschi after three years of marriage, he announced on Wednesday. The two met on a dating app and got engaged six months later, tying the knot in Beverly Hills three months after that, with the 60-year-old becoming stepfather to her four children. “After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage,” he told TMZ. “During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.” In a statement to People, the child sitcom star said, “After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared.” He has two children of his own, 29-year-old daughter Bo and 28-year-old son Spencir, and from 1998 to 2012, the Everybody Hates Chris star was married to fellow former child actor Dori Bridges.

